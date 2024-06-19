Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $99.18

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $99.18 and last traded at $98.79, with a volume of 279550 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALTR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Altair Engineering from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Altair Engineering from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.60.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ALTR

Altair Engineering Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.56. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 1,093.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $172.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.29 million. Altair Engineering had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Christ Revocable Trust sold 3,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total transaction of $333,479.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 283,336 shares in the company, valued at $24,202,561.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Christ Revocable Trust sold 3,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total transaction of $333,479.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 283,336 shares in the company, valued at $24,202,561.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raoul Maitra sold 1,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.31, for a total value of $99,199.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,230 shares in the company, valued at $2,526,211.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 467,037 shares of company stock worth $41,973,590. 21.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALTR. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 1,157.7% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 981 shares of the software’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 1,940 shares of the software’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. 63.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altair Engineering

(Get Free Report)

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.