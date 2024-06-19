Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc lessened its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,779 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $17,700,551,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 757,951,795 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $96,350,832,000 after purchasing an additional 32,038,029 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 16,029.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,865,216 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $36,260,810,000 after purchasing an additional 23,717,254 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,101,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $38,403,135,000 after purchasing an additional 21,649,871 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $610,138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $3,771,048.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,025,358 shares in the company, valued at $367,480,955.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $3,771,048.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,025,358 shares in the company, valued at $367,480,955.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,838 shares of company stock worth $11,984,344 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $182.81 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.35 and a twelve month high of $191.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $182.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.