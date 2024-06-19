América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Increases Dividend to $0.26 Per Share

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.2608 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Monday, July 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This is a positive change from América Móvil’s previous dividend of $0.18.

América Móvil has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years.

Get América Móvil alerts:

América Móvil Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of América Móvil stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,230,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,316. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $52.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.51. América Móvil has a 52 week low of $15.99 and a 52 week high of $22.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 billion. América Móvil had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 13.93%. Sell-side analysts predict that América Móvil will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of América Móvil from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on América Móvil from $16.60 to $17.20 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMX

América Móvil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.