American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Short Interest Down 9.7% in May

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 903,100 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the May 15th total of 1,000,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 280,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in American Assets Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 265.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. abrdn plc bought a new position in American Assets Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in American Assets Trust in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

NYSE:AAT opened at $21.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 1.28. American Assets Trust has a 52 week low of $17.15 and a 52 week high of $23.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.88.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.35). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $110.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American Assets Trust will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.56%.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

