American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Compass Wealth Management LLC

Compass Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 251,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,724,000 after acquiring an additional 114,324 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 4,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 217.1% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 5,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $243.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.91.

American Tower Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of AMT traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $192.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,407,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,288,610. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.58 and a fifty-two week high of $219.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.77. The firm has a market cap of $90.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.47). American Tower had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.61%.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $702,061.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,692,828.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $128,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,422. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $702,061.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,692,828.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

