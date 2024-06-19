Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Acquired by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total value of $97,245.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,159.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total value of $97,245.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,288 shares in the company, valued at $559,159.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total value of $657,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,818,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,376 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,274 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $450.88.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Ameriprise Financial stock traded up $4.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $437.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,424. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $306.63 and a 12 month high of $442.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $425.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $406.53. The company has a market capitalization of $43.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.36.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.10 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 75.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.15%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

