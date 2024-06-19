Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Short Interest Down 8.9% in May

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 919,800 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the May 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 480,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AMP traded up $4.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $437.42. 387,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,416. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $425.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $406.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Ameriprise Financial has a one year low of $306.63 and a one year high of $442.79.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.10 by $0.29. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 75.97%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.25 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial will post 34.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.15%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Argus increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $450.88.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total value of $657,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,818,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total value of $721,924.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at $3,056,378. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total value of $657,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,818,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,376 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,274 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameriprise Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMP. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $350,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 12,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 59,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,723,000 after purchasing an additional 10,423 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 335.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,048,000 after acquiring an additional 26,442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

