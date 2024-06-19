Amerisur Resources (LON:AMER) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $19.18

Amerisur Resources plc (LON:AMER – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 19.18 ($0.24) and traded as low as GBX 19.18 ($0.24). Amerisur Resources shares last traded at GBX 19.18 ($0.24), with a volume of 4,817,237 shares changing hands.

Amerisur Resources Trading Up 2,762.7 %

The stock has a market cap of £241.31 million and a P/E ratio of -47.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 19.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 19.18.

Amerisur Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amerisur Resources plc engages in exploration and production of oil and gas assets in Colombia and Paraguay. It has assets around the OBA pipeline and also across the wider Putumayo region, with 11 blocks in total covering 984,000 hectares gross. Amerisur Resources Plc was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Cardiff, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amerisur Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerisur Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.