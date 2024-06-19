Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Short Interest Update

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,220,000 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the May 15th total of 8,250,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, insider Luc Walter sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $15,541,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 397,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,844,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 88.2% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APH. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $61.50 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $62.50 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $68.50 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $45.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Amphenol to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.42.

Amphenol Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of APH traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.73. The stock had a trading volume of 5,635,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,094,646. Amphenol has a 1 year low of $39.34 and a 1 year high of $69.95. The firm has a market cap of $83.76 billion, a PE ratio of 42.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.31 and its 200 day moving average is $55.92.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Amphenol will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

