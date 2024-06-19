AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD) Short Interest Up 8.0% in May

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the May 15th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 525,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

AMTD Digital Price Performance

NYSE HKD opened at $3.57 on Wednesday. AMTD Digital has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $8.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.79.

AMTD Digital Company Profile

AMTD Digital Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs and develops a digital platform to provide financial, media, content and marketing, and investment solutions in Asia. The company operates through Digital Solutions ServicesFinancial Services, Digital Solutions ServicesNon Financial Services, Digital Media, Content, and Marketing Services, and Digital Investments segments.

