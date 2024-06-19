AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD) Short Interest Up 8.0% in May

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the May 15th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 525,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.
AMTD Digital Price Performance
NYSE HKD opened at $3.57 on Wednesday. AMTD Digital has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $8.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.79.
AMTD Digital Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AMTD Digital
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Outlook Therapeutics: Analysts Forecast Over 500% Stock Upside
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Campbell Soup Co. Targets Fiscal Q4 Stock Recovery
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Zebra Analysts Upgrade Stock, Forecasting Major Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for AMTD Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMTD Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.