Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for US Foods (USFD)

6/7/2024 – US Foods had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $59.00 to $61.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/6/2024 – US Foods had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $66.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/6/2024 – US Foods had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $65.00 to $66.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/3/2024 – US Foods had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $52.00 to $58.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/10/2024 – US Foods had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $60.00 to $64.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/10/2024 – US Foods had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $64.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/10/2024 – US Foods had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $58.00.

5/10/2024 – US Foods had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $64.00 to $67.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/10/2024 – US Foods had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $57.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

US Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $53.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.60. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.66 and a 1 year high of $55.98.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 13.08%. Research analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On US Foods

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods in the first quarter valued at $50,000. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

