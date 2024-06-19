Analysts Set ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX) PT at $34.20

Shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.20.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ABVX shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABVX opened at $13.55 on Friday. ABIVAX Société Anonyme has a twelve month low of $7.99 and a twelve month high of $17.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABVX. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the 4th quarter valued at $618,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the 4th quarter valued at $642,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ABIVAX Société Anonyme by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 120,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 31,331 shares during the period. Finally, Rosalind Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the 1st quarter valued at $5,411,000. 47.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABIVAX Société Anonyme, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to stablize the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. The company is evaluating its lead drug candidate, obefazimod, in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis in adults.

