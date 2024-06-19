Analysts Set Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Target Price at $19.97

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.48.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BSAC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile in the 4th quarter valued at $2,669,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the 3rd quarter worth about $658,000. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander-Chile during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,327,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 115.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Banco Santander-Chile stock opened at $18.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. Banco Santander-Chile has a 1-year low of $16.89 and a 1-year high of $21.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.87.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $524.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

