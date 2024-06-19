Analysts Set Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Target Price at $63.31

Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.31.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LVS. Citigroup upped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 2.5% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 221,786 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $11,332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,359 shares in the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter valued at about $326,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth about $364,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 148.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,443 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 19,376 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at about $734,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $44.30 on Wednesday. Las Vegas Sands has a 52-week low of $42.99 and a 52-week high of $61.25. The company has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.04 and a 200-day moving average of $49.09.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The casino operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 13.99%. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is 38.65%.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

