Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Accenture (ACN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Accenture (NYSE: ACN):

6/18/2024 – Accenture had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $398.00 to $350.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/17/2024 – Accenture had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $390.00 to $350.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/17/2024 – Accenture had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $379.00 to $320.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/17/2024 – Accenture had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler Companies from $379.00 to $320.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/12/2024 – Accenture had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $400.00 to $350.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/12/2024 – Accenture had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $395.00 to $340.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/11/2024 – Accenture had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $350.00 to $294.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/5/2024 – Accenture had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $340.00 to $275.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/5/2024 – Accenture had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $419.00 to $365.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/24/2024 – Accenture had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. They now have a $395.00 price target on the stock.

5/16/2024 – Accenture had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $372.00 to $345.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/15/2024 – Accenture was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $295.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $409.00.

4/27/2024 – Accenture was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Accenture stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $285.35. The stock had a trading volume of 5,314,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,111,215. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $278.69 and a fifty-two week high of $387.51. The company has a market cap of $191.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $302.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $338.04.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 28.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.78%.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total transaction of $1,536,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total transaction of $1,536,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total transaction of $2,657,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,937,488.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,083 shares of company stock worth $8,959,325 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glenview Trust co grew its stake in Accenture by 1.6% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 3,852 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth $207,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,631,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $501,006,000 after acquiring an additional 84,680 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 386,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $118,603,000 after purchasing an additional 24,076 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Accenture by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

