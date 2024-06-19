Analyzing Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) & GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) and GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Atlassian and GitLab, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlassian 0 10 10 0 2.50 GitLab 0 4 21 0 2.84

Atlassian presently has a consensus price target of $223.22, indicating a potential upside of 45.73%. GitLab has a consensus price target of $67.70, indicating a potential upside of 57.40%. Given GitLab’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GitLab is more favorable than Atlassian.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlassian $3.53 billion 11.28 -$486.76 million ($0.63) -243.14 GitLab $579.91 million 11.79 -$424.17 million ($2.75) -15.64

This table compares Atlassian and GitLab’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

GitLab has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Atlassian. Atlassian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GitLab, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.0% of Atlassian shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.7% of GitLab shares are held by institutional investors. 40.5% of Atlassian shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.4% of GitLab shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Atlassian and GitLab’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlassian -3.90% -13.95% -2.73% GitLab -68.52% -19.14% -10.06%

Risk and Volatility

Atlassian has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GitLab has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Atlassian beats GitLab on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams. The company also offers Jira Service Management, an intuitive and flexible service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, such as IT, legal, and HR teams; and Jira Align, an Atlassian's enterprise agility solution designed to help businesses to adapt and respond dynamic business conditions with a focus on value-creation. In addition, it provides Bitbucket, an enterprise-ready Git solution that enables professional dev teams to manage, collaborate, and deploy quality code; Atlassian Access, an enterprise-wide product for enhanced security and centralized administration that works across every Atlassian cloud product; and Jira Product, a prioritization and road mapping tool. Further, the company's portfolio includes Atlas, a teamwork directory; Bamboo, a continuous delivery pipeline; Crowd, a single sign-on; Crucible, a collaborative code review; Fisheye, a search, track, and visualize code change software; and Compass, a developer experience platform. Additionally, it offers Opsgenie, an on-call and alert management software; Sourcetree, a free git client for windows and mac; Statuspage that communicates real-time status to users; Beacon, an intelligent threat detection software; and Atlassian Access that enhance data security and governance for Atlassian Cloud products. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle. The company helps organizations to plan, build, secure, and deploy software to drive business outcomes. It also provides related training and professional services. The company was formerly known as GitLab B.V. and changed its name to GitLab Inc. in July 2015. GitLab Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

