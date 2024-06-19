Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Shares Bought by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,104 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 27,047 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 27,708 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of Antero Midstream stock opened at $14.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1 year low of $10.68 and a 1 year high of $15.10.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $279.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.25 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.67% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.70.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

