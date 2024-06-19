APA Group (OTCMKTS:APAJF) Short Interest Update

APA Group (OTCMKTS:APAJF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,035,100 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the May 15th total of 1,863,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 473.3 days.
APA Group Stock Performance
Shares of APAJF stock opened at $5.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.45. APA Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $6.92.
APA Group Company Profile
