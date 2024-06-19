APA Group (OTCMKTS:APAJF) Short Interest Update

APA Group (OTCMKTS:APAJF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,035,100 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the May 15th total of 1,863,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 473.3 days.

APA Group Stock Performance

Shares of APAJF stock opened at $5.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.45. APA Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $6.92.

APA Group Company Profile

APA Group engages in energy infrastructure business in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Energy Infrastructure, Asset Management, and Energy Investments. It operates natural gas pipelines, electricity interconnectors, gas fired power generation stations, and solar farms and wind farms, as well as gas storage, processing, and compression facilities.

