APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,550,000 shares, a decline of 10.4% from the May 15th total of 7,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other APi Group news, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $5,581,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,828,779 shares in the company, valued at $216,888,866.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other APi Group news, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 150,000 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $5,581,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,828,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,888,866.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,951,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $74,460,483.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get APi Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of APi Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of APi Group by 100.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of APi Group by 81.3% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Motco bought a new position in shares of APi Group during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APi Group Stock Performance

Shares of APG traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,513,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,915. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of -17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.68. APi Group has a one year low of $24.61 and a one year high of $39.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. APi Group had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 37.83%. APi Group’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that APi Group will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on APi Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of APi Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of APi Group from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of APi Group in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of APi Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

About APi Group

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

