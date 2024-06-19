Arden Trust Co Sells 108 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Arden Trust Co cut its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNOW. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Snowflake by 266.3% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 10,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 7,633 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth $790,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 209.3% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE:SNOW opened at $127.60 on Wednesday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.69 and a 12-month high of $237.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.57 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.40). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $828.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.95 million. Equities research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total value of $71,596.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,112,014.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total value of $71,596.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,112,014.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy acquired 31,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $158.52 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,542 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,037.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,862 shares of company stock worth $5,895,712 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Featured Stories

