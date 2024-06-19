Arden Trust Co Sells 127 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Arden Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Security National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 775 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $238.82 per share, with a total value of $185,085.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,506 shares in the company, valued at $29,018,062.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

ITW stock opened at $240.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $245.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.36. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.50 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.82% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

ITW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.44.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

