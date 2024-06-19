Arden Trust Co Sells 2,061 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Arden Trust Co lessened its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,882 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,061 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 59,756 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 70,727 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 8,970 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,921 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $386,691.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 180,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,717,209.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $386,691.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 180,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,717,209.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $34,610.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,210.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,106 shares of company stock valued at $1,908,923. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on CSCO. Bank of America raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.47.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $45.97 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.95 and a 1 year high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.87. The company has a market cap of $185.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.85.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 53.87%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

