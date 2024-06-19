Arden Trust Co Sells 552 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Arden Trust Co reduced its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $97.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.35. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $99.70.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

