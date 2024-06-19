Arden Trust Co Sells 775 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Arden Trust Co cut its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 35,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. General Partner Inc. now owns 8,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $6,830,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $11,303,000. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRK has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Argus raised Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.4 %

MRK stock opened at $127.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $324.17 billion, a PE ratio of 142.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.99. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.14 and a 52 week high of $133.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 3.76%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 342.22%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.