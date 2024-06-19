Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.39

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.39 and traded as high as C$0.42. Argonaut Gold shares last traded at C$0.41, with a volume of 2,193,736 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Argonaut Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$0.75 to C$0.40 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

Argonaut Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$527.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.95.

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The mining company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$46.84 million for the quarter. Argonaut Gold had a negative return on equity of 41.34% and a negative net margin of 83.99%. Analysts anticipate that Argonaut Gold Inc. will post 0.0134902 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Argonaut Gold Company Profile

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in production and sale of gold, and mine development and exploration businesses in North America. It also explores for silver. The company's flagship property is the 100% owned Magino mine property comprising seven patented mining claims, four leased mining claims, and 69 unpatented mining claims totaling 2,204.495 hectares located in Ontario, Canada.

