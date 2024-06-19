Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,640,000 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the May 15th total of 3,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $306.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.17.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.54, for a total transaction of $265,739.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 416 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.54, for a total transaction of $105,888.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.54, for a total value of $265,739.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 279,950 shares of company stock valued at $85,099,340. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 42,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,208,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 213.5% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 355,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,685,000 after buying an additional 241,901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

ANET traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $340.34. 2,891,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,281,405. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $292.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.04. The company has a market cap of $106.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.08. Arista Networks has a one year low of $148.32 and a one year high of $344.13.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 37.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

