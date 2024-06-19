ARPA (ARPA) Trading Down 23.9% This Week

ARPA (ARPA) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 19th. In the last week, ARPA has traded 23.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. ARPA has a total market capitalization of $69.87 million and approximately $7.35 million worth of ARPA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ARPA token can now be purchased for $0.0479 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ARPA

ARPA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,457,888,698 tokens. The Reddit community for ARPA is https://reddit.com/r/arpachain/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ARPA’s official message board is medium.com/@arpa. The official website for ARPA is arpanetwork.io. ARPA’s official Twitter account is @arpaofficial.

ARPA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARPA (ARPA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ARPA has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 1,457,888,698.4 in circulation. The last known price of ARPA is 0.04831706 USD and is up 1.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 164 active market(s) with $10,578,375.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arpanetwork.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARPA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARPA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ARPA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

