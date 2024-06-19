Artis REIT Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:AX)

Artis REIT (TSE:AX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Artis REIT Price Performance

Artis REIT has a twelve month low of C$12.82 and a twelve month high of C$14.42.

Artis REIT (TSE:AX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$80.42 million during the quarter.

About Artis REIT

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (Artis) is an unincorporated closed-end real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s objective is to provide stable, reliable and tax efficient monthly cash distributions, as well as long-term appreciation in the value of Artis’ units. Its segments include Western Canada, which comprises British Columbia and Alberta; Central Canada, which comprises Saskatchewan and Manitoba, and Eastern Canada, which comprises Ontario.

