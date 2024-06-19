Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Short Interest Update

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,870,000 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the May 15th total of 3,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 381,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.5 days.

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $40.57. 263,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,607. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 1-year low of $32.12 and a 1-year high of $46.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.84.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 72.77% and a net margin of 22.99%. The firm had revenue of $264.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.39%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,581,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,860,000 after buying an additional 318,355 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 28.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 177,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,643,000 after buying an additional 38,951 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 167,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,378,000 after buying an additional 41,599 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 934,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,288,000 after buying an additional 211,965 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 367,093 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,608,000 after buying an additional 80,549 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

