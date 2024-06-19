Aryzta (OTCMKTS:ARZTF) Trading Up 1.9%

Aryzta Ag (OTCMKTS:ARZTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.90 and last traded at C$1.90. Approximately 190 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.86.

Aryzta Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.86 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.81.

Aryzta Company Profile

ARYZTA AG provides products and services for in-store bakery solutions in Europe and internationally. It offers pastries, cookies, buns, bread, rolls, artisan loaves, sweet baked goods, morning goods, and savory and other products. The company is also involved in asset management services; and distribution of food products.

