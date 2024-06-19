Atlas Brown Inc. Acquires 509 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,345 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Norges Bank bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $2,684,899,000. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 141,160.9% in the 4th quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 5,613,710 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,664,521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609,736 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 10,702.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,174,426 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $644,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154,297 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,347,048 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,178,474,000 after acquiring an additional 987,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 552.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 791,639 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $234,729,000 after acquiring an additional 670,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of MCD stock traded down $2.72 on Wednesday, hitting $250.79. 2,956,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,367,109. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $264.89 and a 200 day moving average of $280.67. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $302.39.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. Truist Financial dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Guggenheim dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.14.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at $4,696,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares in the company, valued at $5,225.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,678 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

