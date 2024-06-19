Atlas Brown Inc. Acquires 6,487 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,487 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 23.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,240,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963,682 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Organon & Co. by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,211,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,243,000 after buying an additional 930,708 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT increased its position in Organon & Co. by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 4,675,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,415,000 after buying an additional 1,216,522 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,349,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,301,000 after purchasing an additional 317,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 2,016.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,128,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,945 shares during the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE OGN remained flat at $20.35 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,572,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,305. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.60. Organon & Co. has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $24.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.87.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.31. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 16.50% and a negative return on equity of 360.57%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

OGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Organon & Co. from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Organon & Co. from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

