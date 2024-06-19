Atlas Brown Inc. Cuts Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Atlas Brown Inc. decreased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,613 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target stock traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,969,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,997,087. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.63. The company has a market capitalization of $65.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $181.86.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.52 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.38%.

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,658.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TGT has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Target from $178.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.11.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

