Atlas Brown Inc. Has $1.55 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Capital Market Strategies LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.3% in the first quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.0% in the first quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 44.6% during the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.5% during the first quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $485.21. The company had a trading volume of 24,438,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,171,930. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $342.35 and a 12 month high of $486.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $447.93 and its 200 day moving average is $432.20.

About Invesco QQQ

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

