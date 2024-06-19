Atlas Brown Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 3.3% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VTI traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $269.40. 2,024,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,095,182. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $258.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.67. The company has a market capitalization of $404.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $202.44 and a 12 month high of $269.54.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

