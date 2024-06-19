Atlas Brown Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 42.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,366 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,033,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,165,000 after buying an additional 138,122 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,512,000. Finally, Cove Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $808,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PARA shares. Wolfe Research raised Paramount Global from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.37.

Paramount Global Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:PARA traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $9.61. 14,859,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,020,726. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of -64.07, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.90 and a 200-day moving average of $12.73. Paramount Global has a fifty-two week low of $9.54 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.28. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently -133.33%.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

