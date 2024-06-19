Atlas Brown Inc. Reduces Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Atlas Brown Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,055 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of C. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 17.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 30.3% in the first quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,959,000 after purchasing an additional 21,927 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 873.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,138,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,170 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 47.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 57,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 18,406 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in Citigroup by 3.4% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 25,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of Citigroup stock traded up $0.72 on Wednesday, reaching $60.78. 15,768,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,425,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.24. The firm has a market cap of $115.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.48. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $64.98.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.84.

Read Our Latest Report on C

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.