AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $20.19

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.19 and last traded at $20.19, with a volume of 197058 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on ATRC shares. StockNews.com lowered AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on AtriCure from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer raised AtriCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on AtriCure from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on AtriCure from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.78.

Get AtriCure alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ATRC

AtriCure Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 4.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.61.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $108.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.86 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 8.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at AtriCure

In related news, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $36,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,231.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other AtriCure news, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 1,500 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $36,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,231.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Salvatore Privitera bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.25 per share, with a total value of $111,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 103,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,202.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AtriCure

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 70.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,522 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,202 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 7,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AtriCure

(Get Free Report)

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.