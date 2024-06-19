AT&T (NYSE:T) Trading Up 2.2%

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.20 and last traded at $18.05. Approximately 33,711,093 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 30,171,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.54.

AT&T Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.60.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AT&T

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First Pacific Financial lifted its position in AT&T by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

