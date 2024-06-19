Augmentum Fintech (LON:AUGM) Sets New 12-Month High at $118.00

Augmentum Fintech (LON:AUGM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 118 ($1.50) and last traded at GBX 114.83 ($1.46), with a volume of 1126971 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 107.50 ($1.37).

Augmentum Fintech Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £195.89 million and a PE ratio of 3,675.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 103.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 103.41.

About Augmentum Fintech

(Get Free Report)

Augmentum Fintech PLC is a venture capital fund specializing in seed and early to mid to late venture investments. The firm does not invest in seed stage. The fund invest in unquoted fintech businesses which are high growth, with scalable opportunities, and have disruptive technologies in the banking, insurance and asset management sectors, including other cross-industry propositions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Augmentum Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Augmentum Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.