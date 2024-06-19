Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Shares Down 4.8%

Shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) were down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.38 and last traded at $2.40. Approximately 2,296,821 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 7,448,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AUR has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Aurora Innovation from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Aurora Innovation from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Get Aurora Innovation alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on AUR

Aurora Innovation Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.96.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aurora Innovation news, Director Reid Hoffman sold 45,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total transaction of $144,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 389,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,433.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 13.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUR. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,289,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 450,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Aurora Innovation by 73.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,891,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,394,000 after buying an additional 33,348,395 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,171,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,601,000 after buying an additional 353,301 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,812,000. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.