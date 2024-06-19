Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock Position Increased by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for about 2.5% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $23,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADP. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.42.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.2 %

Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $244.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,005,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,345. The company has a market cap of $100.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $245.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.27. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.53 and a 52 week high of $256.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 93.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

