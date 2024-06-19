AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Acquired by Chickasaw Capital Management LLC

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. AutoZone makes up 0.3% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $6,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Paralel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 1.0% during the third quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 8.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 2.3% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AutoZone during the third quarter worth approximately $470,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AutoZone by 108.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,099,000 after purchasing an additional 25,448 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AZO. UBS Group lowered their price target on AutoZone from $3,465.00 to $3,340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,024.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on AutoZone from $3,300.00 to $3,250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,104.13.

In other AutoZone news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole bought 36 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2,757.10 per share, with a total value of $99,255.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 36 shares in the company, valued at $99,255.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,100 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,912,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jenna M. Bedsole acquired 36 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2,757.10 per share, with a total value of $99,255.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 36 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,255.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AZO traded up $29.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,968.75. The company had a trading volume of 120,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,913. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,893.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,848.46. The stock has a market cap of $50.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.71. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,375.35 and a twelve month high of $3,256.37.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $35.67 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $34.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.57 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

