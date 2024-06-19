AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 1.1% during the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP boosted its stake in AutoZone by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its stake in AutoZone by 20.8% during the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 29 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total value of $21,374,474.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 15,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,992,208.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total transaction of $21,374,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 15,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,992,208.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,400.00 to $3,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,465.00 to $3,340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,420.00 to $3,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,038.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,104.13.

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $2,969.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,893.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,848.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.71. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,375.35 and a 12 month high of $3,256.37.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $35.67 by $1.02. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 54.58%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $34.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

