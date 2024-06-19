AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Receives $204.89 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $205.89.

AVB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $191.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $199.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $189.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,567,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 10.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 100,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,338,000 after purchasing an additional 9,125 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 151.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 6,298 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 153.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 10,629 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AVB opened at $202.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.34. AvalonBay Communities has a 52 week low of $160.45 and a 52 week high of $203.00. The firm has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.94.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $712.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.61 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 34.05%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.19%.

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

