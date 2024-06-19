Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Stock Position Lowered by RVW Wealth LLC

RVW Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,112,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,878 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF comprises approximately 10.2% of RVW Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. RVW Wealth LLC owned about 1.87% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $99,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,214,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,189,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $657,000. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 21,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 535.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 77,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,336,000 after acquiring an additional 65,466 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVUS traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,309. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.57 and a fifty-two week high of $90.84.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

