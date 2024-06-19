Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 79.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,082 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $31,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AXON. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 9,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 184.3% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 696,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,535,000 after buying an additional 451,350 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 104,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,019,000 after buying an additional 16,230 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

AXON stock traded down $3.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $293.52. The stock had a trading volume of 362,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,630. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.82 and a beta of 0.91. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.37 and a 52 week high of $329.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $460.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.57 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 15.60%. Axon Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.72, for a total value of $279,747.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,671.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.04, for a total transaction of $136,727.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,377.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.72, for a total value of $279,747.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,671.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,447 shares of company stock valued at $27,684,677 over the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AXON. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $297.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Argus began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $308.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.27.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

