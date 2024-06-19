Azimut Exploration (CVE:AZM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.56

Azimut Exploration Inc. (CVE:AZM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.56 and last traded at C$0.56, with a volume of 24450 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.58.
Azimut Exploration Trading Down 1.8 %
The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.73. The firm has a market cap of C$47.82 million, a P/E ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 2.26.
Azimut Exploration Company Profile
Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, base metals, chromium, nickel, diamond, tellurium, bismuth, tungsten, tin, molybdenum, rhenium, indium, rare earth elements, uranium, zinc, silver, cobalt, and platinum group elements.
