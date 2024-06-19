Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Friday, June 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0749 per share by the bank on Monday, February 10th. This represents a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous — dividend of $0.00381.

Banco Bradesco has increased its dividend by an average of 27.1% annually over the last three years. Banco Bradesco has a payout ratio of 8.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Banco Bradesco to earn $0.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.3%.

Banco Bradesco Price Performance

Shares of BBD opened at $2.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.91. Banco Bradesco has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $3.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 9.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.80 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

About Banco Bradesco

(Get Free Report)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

