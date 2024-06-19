Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) Short Interest Up 5.0% in May

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 745,500 shares, a growth of 5.0% from the May 15th total of 709,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 420,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Banco Macro Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BMA traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.17. 428,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,662. Banco Macro has a 12-month low of $17.30 and a 12-month high of $68.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.09.

Get Banco Macro alerts:

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $2.83. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter. Banco Macro had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 16.33%. As a group, analysts expect that Banco Macro will post 11.83 EPS for the current year.

Banco Macro Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $1.742 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This is a boost from Banco Macro’s previous monthly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $20.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 33.09%. Banco Macro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.45%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Banco Macro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BMA

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Macro

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Banco Macro by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 208,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,997,000 after purchasing an additional 73,524 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the fourth quarter worth about $1,475,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the third quarter worth about $364,000. Glenorchy Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the fourth quarter worth about $2,217,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the fourth quarter worth about $1,462,000.

Banco Macro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Macro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Macro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.