Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) Short Interest Up 5.0% in May

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 745,500 shares, a growth of 5.0% from the May 15th total of 709,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 420,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Banco Macro Price Performance
Shares of NYSE BMA traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.17. 428,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,662. Banco Macro has a 12-month low of $17.30 and a 12-month high of $68.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.09.
Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $2.83. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter. Banco Macro had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 16.33%. As a group, analysts expect that Banco Macro will post 11.83 EPS for the current year.
Banco Macro Increases Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com cut Banco Macro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on BMA
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Macro
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Banco Macro by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 208,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,997,000 after purchasing an additional 73,524 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the fourth quarter worth about $1,475,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the third quarter worth about $364,000. Glenorchy Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the fourth quarter worth about $2,217,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the fourth quarter worth about $1,462,000.
Banco Macro Company Profile
Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Banco Macro
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Outlook Therapeutics: Analysts Forecast Over 500% Stock Upside
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Campbell Soup Co. Targets Fiscal Q4 Stock Recovery
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Zebra Analysts Upgrade Stock, Forecasting Major Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Banco Macro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Macro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.